UrduPoint.com

Support Of Federer, Djokovic Stuns Kokkinakis After First Title

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Support of Federer, Djokovic stuns Kokkinakis after first title

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis said he was shocked Sunday to receive messages of support from tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after breaking through for his first professional title.

Home favourite Kokkinakis claimed the first ATP title Saturday after downing Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in three sets in the Adelaide International final.

No sooner had Kokkinakis left the court than he received a text message from Federer and later from Djokovic, surprising the popular Australian, whose career has been blighted by injury.

"Roger just messaged me out of nowhere. It was pretty unreal to see that," Kokkinakis told reporters at the Australian Open on Sunday.

"Actually, Djokovic messaged me today, as well. It's good having support from two legends of the game," he said, speaking before the news of Djokovic's failed court bid to stave off deportation from Australia had reached Melbourne Park.

"It's awesome having that support, two guys that have done so much, to reach out to me.

Obviously they know it means a lot to me.

"They've won about a million of them, so it was probably pretty minor to them, but to me it's massive. It was pretty sweet to have them reach out.

"Novak's obviously got a bit on his plate right now. For him to reach out and take the time out, it means a lot." Kokkinakis will have little time to celebrate his Adelaide triumph with an opening round match at the Australian Open against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann late Monday.

"I'm not looking ahead at all though. I've got a tough player who has won three quality matches in qualifying," he said.

"He's obviously playing some good tennis, been around, felt the courts, played out.

"I've just got to be ready to go mentally. It's the most tennis I've probably ever played in such a short amount of time.

"Then to back up and play a Grand Slam, five sets, with only a day off. I think I've played five days in a row. It's going to take a bit of an effort from me but I feel good. I just got to be sharp and ready to go."

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Germany Adelaide Melbourne Roger Federer Sunday Australian Open All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

5 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

14 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

14 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

14 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.