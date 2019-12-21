UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surfing Legend Slater Won't Compete At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:50 AM

Surfing legend Slater won't compete at Tokyo Olympics

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Surfing legend Kelly Slater, seen by many as the greatest of all time, won't be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 47-year-old American was edged for a spot on the US squad for the sport's Olympic debut next July, with John John Florence returning from knee surgery to edge Slater for the final spot at an event in Hawaii on Thursday.

Slater, an 11-time world champion who became the youngest and oldest to win the crown, inspired a generation of surfing stars with videos of his amazing efforts becoming must-see viewing for fans and competitors.

Competing as an Olympic would have been an epic farewell for a 40-year career than began at age eight in a youth event but instead he will be watching the event.

"I'm going to enjoy it as a spectator," Slater told the New York Times, dismissing any notion he would end his career early after missing out on the Olympics.

"Be sure that in 2020, they will continue to see me at the top of a wave," he added.

Slater needed a victory at the Pipeline Masters on Oahu's North Shore to secure the title but lost in the semi-finals, leaving him ranked eighth in the world rankings but one spot behind 2016 and 2017 world champion Florence, who took the second US men's team spot behind already qualified Kolohe Andino.

Florence, an Oahu North Shore native 20 years younger than Slater, was a former protege of the surf icon.

"He has been my idol since I was a child," Florence said. "He's like a member of my family, like an uncle."Florence, who missed five of 11 tour events this year with a knee injury, returned for the season finale but was eliminated in the Pipeline quarter-finals. He sealed his Olympic spot when Slater lost to Brazil's Italo Ferreira in the semis.

Related Topics

World Florence Tokyo New York Brazil July 2017 2016 2020 Olympics Family Event All From Top

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

9 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

9 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

9 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

9 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.