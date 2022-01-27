UrduPoint.com

Surging Cavs Surprise Bucks, Hornets Rout Pacers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Surging Cavs surprise Bucks, Hornets rout Pacers

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their NBA resurgence Wednesday with a convincing 115-99 victory over the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks that helped propel them into third place in the Eastern Conference.

As the Miami Heat maintained their hold on top spot in the east with a 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks, the Cavs slipped ahead of the Bucks and into fourth with their eighth win in nine games.

They moved up another spot when the short-handed Brooklyn Nets fell to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 124-118.

Kevin love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and Cleveland drained 19 three-pointers as they continued their impressive run of form.

Darius Garland had 19 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers and Evan Mobley contributed 16.

"It was huge," veteran Love said of the victory over the reigning champions. "We beat a very, very good team tonight.

"And if we stay true to our principles and true to who we are as a team, I think sky's the limit for us," Love added of a Cavaliers team that finished 22-50 last season.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game injury absence to score 26 points for Milwaukee. But the Greek star had seven of the Bucks' 19 turnovers -- which led to 31 Cavaliers points.

Cleveland also scored 19 second-chance points off 12 offensive rebounds as Milwaukee saw their three-game winning streak end.

Bobby Portis scored 22 points and Khris Middleton chipped in 21 for the Bucks, who led by 12 in the first quarter, trailed by eight at halftime and never led in the second half.

In Miami, Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored 22 and Tyler Herro returned after missing three games over Covid concerns to score 21 off the bench as the Heat led wire-to-wire against the Knicks.

They maintained a half-game lead atop the East over the Chicago Bulls, who beat the Toronto Raptors 111-105.

The Nets, third in the East going into the night, were still without injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving -- whose decision not to be vaccinated for Covid means he can't play home games.

James Harden, who had a 33-point triple-double in a loss to the Lakers on Tuesday, sat out with a sore hamstring, but the Nets still managed to challenge a Nuggets team led by reigning MVP Jokic's 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets led 65-54 after a first half that featured 14 lead changes. But Denver out-scored them 42-26 in the third quarter and never trailed in the fourth.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets made 24 three-pointers in a 158-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers -- racking up the highest points total in an NBA game this season and setting a club record for most points scored in a game.

Kelly Oubre made 10 three-pointers on the way to a career-high 39 points. LaMelo Ball posted his fourth triple-double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

"We just wanted to play hard," Oubre said after four Charlotte players scored 20 or more points.

The Los Angeles Clippers, coming off an epic comeback victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, rallied again to beat the Magic 111-102 in Orlando.

The Clippers erased a 14-point deficit -- small change compared to the 35-point hole they escaped against Washington -- and out-scored Orlando 35-24 in the fourth quarter to get to 25-25 for the season.

Amir Coffey scored 19 points and Luke Kennard, whose four-point play sealed Tuesday's win, added 17.

Related Topics

Injured Washington Toronto Los Angeles Lead Tyler Charlotte Orlando Cleveland Milwaukee Denver Miami Chicago New York From Top Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2022

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

23 minutes ago
 Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

9 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>