Surprise Fireworks in Tokyo Mark Original Olympic Games Opening Date - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Citizens of Tokyo were surprised by an unannounced fireworks display marking what was to be the opening ceremony of the Olympics Games before they were postponed.

Video and images published on social media show dozens of fireworks going off in a matter of minutes over the Japanese cityscape.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the Junior Chamber International Japan, which organized the displays, did not disclose the locations in advance to avoid gathering people amid a worrisome epidemiological situation.

The chamber expressed hope that the fireworks would signal a fresh start for Japan's citizens, NHK reported.

In late March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), together with the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games, announced that the Summer Olympics would be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

A recent NHK poll found that over 60 percent of Japanese respondents wanted the games either postponed further or canceled altogether.