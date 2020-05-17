UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Surreal' For Dortmund In Empty Stadium

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:09 AM

'Surreal' for Dortmund in empty stadium

Borussia Dortmund's coach and chief executive spoke of the "very strange" and "surreal" experience of playing in an empty stadium after their side beat Schalke as the Bundesliga returned to action on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund's coach and chief executive spoke of the "very strange" and "surreal" experience of playing in an empty stadium after their side beat Schalke as the Bundesliga returned to action on Saturday.

Second-placed Dortmund won 4-0 to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich to one point as the Bundesliga became the first top league to resume play since the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to be put on hold in March.

Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said it had been unsettling to watch the game in the club's empty Signal Iduna Park, where more than 80,000 spectators would normally have roared on the teams. It is too dangerous for crowds to gather.

"There is something surreal about it. In the two hours before the match, you receive text messages from all over the world, people who tell you that they are going to watch the match on tv," Watzke said. "And then you drive through your city and there is absolutely nothing happening.

You have to get used to it." Dortmund winger Julian Brandt said the club's defeat at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes behind closed doors in February had helped them acclimatise to the echoing stands.

"We had a small advantage," said Brandt, who helped create two goals on Saturday.

"We'd already played behind closed doors in Paris and we knew the feeling of silence in the stadium," he said, referring to the 2-0 away defeat which saw the German team exit the Champions League in the last 16.

Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland scored the first goal in Germany's top flight for two months to open the scoring.

Portugal winger Raphael Guerreiro added two goals either side of a Thorgan Hazard strike as Schalke suffered the heaviest defeat in the Ruhr derby since 1966.

"Of course, we'd have preferred normal conditions, but in the end, football is football and we tried to have fun," added Brandt.

"It was tough on the legs at the end, because of the long break."

Related Topics

Football World German Germany Derby Paris Dortmund February March TV All From Top PSG Bayern Coach Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

40 minutes ago

Haaland stars in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga makes ..

47 seconds ago

Controversial Gen Dostum to get 'marshal' rank und ..

48 seconds ago

Bangladesh Health Authorities Confirm 930 New COVI ..

51 seconds ago

Philippines Tropical Typhoon Ambo Kills 5, Displac ..

53 seconds ago

Zartaj Gull asks PPP leaders about Rs 5 trillion a ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.