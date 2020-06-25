UrduPoint.com
Surrey Set For Middlesex Friendly In Boost To County Hopes

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

London Colney, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Surrey are set to stage a two-day friendly against London rivals Middlesex behind closed doors at the Kia Oval next month in a boost to hopes that county cricket could yet get under way this season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Although England are set to face the West Indies in the first of a three-Test series at Southampton starting on July 8, the domestic county season has been delayed until August at the earliest by the spread of COVID-19.

The England and Wales Cricket board have suggested the Twenty20 Blast will be the priority in any truncated county campaign, but plans are still being drawn up for first-class, red-ball matches as well.

Now Surrey hope the July 26-27 match, which will mark new head coach Vikram Solanki's firstgame in charge, is a precursor to "returning to competitive action the following weekend".

