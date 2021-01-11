Survey Finds 80% of Japanese Think Olympics Games Must Be Canceled or Postponed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) About 80 percent of Japanese citizens favor canceling or postponing the Olympic Games as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, a poll by the Kyodo news agency found.

The telephone survey found that 35.5 percent thought the Games should be canceled altogether while 44.8 percent preferred another postponement.

The Tokyo Games were originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was put off by a year in May as the pandemic gripped the world. Much of the infrastructure had been built at that point at billions of Dollars in expense.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's approval rating took a hit since the last poll, standing at 41.3 percent as he is held responsible for the record-setting uptick in cases. Lack of leadership was cited by respondents as the most common reason for Suga's disapproval, Kyodo reported.

A full 68 percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the pandemic response steps taken by the government and only a quarter found its actions appropriate, according to the agency.

The survey was conducted among 715 households and 1,274 mobile phone numbers that yielded 1,041 responses altogether.