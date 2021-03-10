UrduPoint.com
Survey For Long-awaited Playground In Ganderai, Samarbagh Starts

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:27 PM

The authorities concerned on Wednesday started a survey of the site for construction of a playground in Ganderai village, Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir to provide sporting facilities to the youth and fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local people

DIR LOWER (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned on Wednesday started a survey of the site for construction of a playground in Ganderai village, Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir to provide sporting facilities to the youth and fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local people.

It was informed that formal work has been started on a long-awaited playground in Ganderai village of Samarbagh that was promised by the MNA Bashir Khan.

Work on execution of the project, that would cost Rs five million to complete, was initiated by District sports Officer Dir Lower, Bakht Sher wherein local PTI workers including Sajjad Ameen, Bahadar Jan and Saeed Khan were also present.

Sports Officer, Bakht Sher said practical work on this playground would start in three to four days.

He said there would be no compromise on in time and quality completion of the project adding on completion this ground would provide sporting facilities to the local youth and their long standing demand would fulfill.

He further said that there was a dire need of a playground in the area as no such needed facility prevailed in Ganderai village having a considerable population.

