Suspension of All India Football Federation Lifted - FIFA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is lifting the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," FIFA said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, the decision was made after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated.

"FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," FIFA said, adding that "the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned."

Earlier in August, FIFA said that AIFF's suspension would only be lifted once the AIFF administration regains full control of the Indian football federation's daily affairs.