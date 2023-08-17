Open Menu

Suspension Of PHF Office-bearers Not To Affect National Team's Preparations For Asian Games, DG PSB

Muhammad Rameez Published August 17, 2023 | 06:56 PM

The national hockey team's preparations for national and international events will not be affected by the suspension of office-bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso said on Thursday

A notification issued by the PSB on Thursday about the suspension of office-bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had cast doubt on the holding of the camp for the Asian Games but the DG PSB clarified that as the team management and selection committee were intact, the preparation of the national outfit for the�Games would not be affected.

Around 35 probables and ten officials are set to attend the one-month training camp, commencing on Sunday at Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground Islamabad to prepare the national team for the coveted Games, which also serve as qualifiers for next year's Paris Olympics.

"If you look at the notification it is clearly mentioned that the selection committee and team management will continue to function," Khoso told APP.

"The board is bearing all the camp expenditures. The preparation and participation of the national team in the national and international events will not be disrupted," he said.

According to the notification, the PHF officials were suspended on the instructions of the Prime Minister's Office. It said that scrutiny of clubs across the country should be conducted under the supervision of the sports board.�The notification stated that the PHF election process under the supervision of the PSB should be completed in a transparent manner as soon as possible.

