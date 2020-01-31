UrduPoint.com
Suspension Of RusAF's State Accreditation Aims To Protect Athletes' Interests - Ministry

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:03 PM

The decision to suspend state accreditation of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) until March 1 aims to protect the interests of Russian athletes, the Russian Sports Ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The decision to suspend state accreditation of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) until March 1 aims to protect the interests of Russian athletes, the Russian Sports Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"The decision to suspend RusAF state accreditation is aimed at protecting the interests of Russian athletes, will not entail additional risks or worsen the situation of athletes who have individual access to international competitions, and will not affect the integrity of all-Russian and interregional competitions and preparation for them," it said.

The ministry said the accreditation had been suspended over non-compliance with obligations to prevent doping, adding that the national Athletics Federation should engage in constructive dialogue with international sports organizations.

