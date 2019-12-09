UrduPoint.com
'Suspicious' Russian Athletes To Be Kept Out Of Olympics- WADA Compliance Review Committee

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:09 PM

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) has names of all 145 Russian athletes, whose doping data is said to be either doctored or removed in the Moscow Laboratory database, and will keep these sportsmen out of the upcoming Olympic Games, Jonathan Taylor, the WADA CRC chair, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) has Names of all 145 Russian athletes, whose doping data is said to be either doctored or removed in the Moscow Laboratory database, and will keep these sportsmen out of the upcoming Olympic Games, Jonathan Taylor, the WADA CRC chair, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee endorsed a recommendation by the CRC to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for the next four years.

"Yes. We do know who those athletes are, the 145 and any further athletes and they will be kept out of the games if they're still competing, ... if they are, then they will be blocked from using the mechanism provided to participate in the games," Taylor said answering the question whether the names of the "suspicious" Russian athletes were going to be made public.

