UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suzuki Wins Andalucia Moto3 As Arenas Crashes

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Suzuki wins Andalucia Moto3 as Arenas crashes

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Japan's Tatsuki Suzuki won the Andalucia Moto3 Grand Prix on Sunday as championship leader Albert Arenas crashed on lap 15.

Suzuki, who started from pole, scored his second victory in the class and climbed to second in the championship behind Spaniard Arenas who had won the first two races of the season.

After a long battle at the front, Suzuki edged Briton John McPhee and Italian Celestino Vietti at the line.

"I tried to stay as long as possible in front of the pack," said Suzuki.

South African Darryn Binder, whose brother Brad is racing in MotoGP, finished fourth after starting 25th on the grid.

Related Topics

Sunday From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

2 hours ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.