Svitolina Advances To Last 16 At French Open
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:01 PM
Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Third seed Elina Svitolina progressed to the last 16 of the French Open on Friday with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Ukrainian Svitolina, who won a title on clay at Strasbourg last week, meets 16th seed Elise Mertens or France's Caroline Garcia for a place in the quarter-finals.
Fifth-ranked Svitolina has reached the last eight twice before at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2017.