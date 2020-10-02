UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Svitolina Advances To Last 16 At French Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:01 PM

Svitolina advances to last 16 at French Open

Third seed Elina Svitolina progressed to the last 16 of the French Open on Friday with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Third seed Elina Svitolina progressed to the last 16 of the French Open on Friday with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Ukrainian Svitolina, who won a title on clay at Strasbourg last week, meets 16th seed Elise Mertens or France's Caroline Garcia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fifth-ranked Svitolina has reached the last eight twice before at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2017.

Related Topics

Russia France Strasbourg 2017 2015

Recent Stories

Senate body for ensuring safety SOPs in all mines

3 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh briefed on ERP software

3 minutes ago

Moscow Gov't Official Says Russian Capital Working ..

3 minutes ago

Polio campaign to start from Oct 5

3 minutes ago

Chinese company's experts have test run of BRT bus ..

18 minutes ago

Zoo park to be established in DI Khan soon: commis ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.