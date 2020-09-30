UrduPoint.com
Svitolina Battles Into Roland Garros Third Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:46 PM

Svitolina battles into Roland Garros third round

Elina Svitolina overcame Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Elina Svitolina overcame Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian third seed is coming off a 15th WTA title at Strasbourg last week and is a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros.

She will take on Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded 27th, for a place in the last 16.

