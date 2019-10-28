UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Svitolina Eases Past Pliskova In WTA Finals

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:19 PM

Svitolina eases past Pliskova in WTA finals

Defending champion Elina Svitolina continued her dominance over world number two Karolina Pliskova with a straight-sets victory at the WTA Finals in China on Monday

Shenzhen, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Defending champion Elina Svitolina continued her dominance over world number two Karolina Pliskova with a straight-sets victory at the WTA Finals in China on Monday.

Opening Purple Group, the eighth seed started her title defence impressively with a 7-6 (14/12), 6-4 win in one hour and 53 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay sports Centre.

It was Svitolina's fourth straight victory over a misfiring Pliskova who had 42 unforced errors.

"I was trying to be ready for her big serve and then take on the second serve," Svitolina said after the match. "The surface is a little bit slow and I had more ti... it benefited my return." It was a disappointing result for Pliskova who started well, mixing trademark hard-hitting blows from the baseline with softer touch -- including an exquisite drop shot to capture a break in the first game.

But Svitolina slowly clawed her way back into the match and broke in the fourth game as Pliskova's radar went awry.

It was a tense contest extending into a nerve-jangling tiebreaker with Pliskova's bold approach saving six set points, but she miscued on the seventh as the Ukrainian finally drew first blood.

A frustrated Pliskova was broken immediately to open the second set and never seriously threatened to stage a comeback against an increasingly confident Svitolina.

The 25-year-old is hoping to end a barren season on a high having not captured a title since last year's WTA Finals triumph.

Pliskova, who has a tour-leading four titles this season, is making her fourth straight appearance at the round-robin tournament and has reached the semi-finals for the past two years.

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu takes on Wimbledon winner Simona Halep in the later match in a battle of the past two Grand Slam champions.

Related Topics

World Sports China Threatened Shenzhen From Blood Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Abbasi, Miftah's judicial remand extended till Nov ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad to hold open kachahry on Oc ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's FM to attend int'l security meeting in Doha ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Daa ..

11 minutes ago

LVMH explores takeover of jewellers Tiffany

4 minutes ago

PTCL supports NIC Peshawar on graduation of its fi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.