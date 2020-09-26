UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Svitolina Heads To Paris After Winning In Strasbourg

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Svitolina heads to Paris after winning in Strasbourg

World number five Elina Svitolina will head to Roland Garros buoyed by success after coming through a tough three-set final against Elena Rybakina in Strasbourg on Saturday

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :World number five Elina Svitolina will head to Roland Garros buoyed by success after coming through a tough three-set final against Elena Rybakina in Strasbourg on Saturday.

Svitolina won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 but she had to contend not only with some feisty competition from the young Kazakh, who came back strongly in the second set, but some grim conditions.

The match, which was delayed by rain, was played partly in drizzle and a temperature close to 10 degrees Celsius, something which affected both players over the course of a contest that lasted seven minutes shy of two hours.

"It was not easy, but it's the same for everyone and you have to adjust quickly," said Svitolina after claiming her 15th WTA title.

"Normally the tournaments are playing in really hot conditions. We were happy to finish today. In the end we got lucky to play." The 26-year-old Ukrainian, who will be third seed at the French Open, took first blood as she closed out the first set in 39 minutes.

But Rybakina hit back strongly, the 21-year-old blasting Svitolina off the court, unsettling her with the power of her strokes. She raised her first-serve percentage to 70 and made only eight unforced errors in the set.

Rybakina had Svitolina at 0-40 on the Ukrainian's opening service game of the third set but could not see out the break as Svitolina saved four successive break points.

Svitolina held and then began to regain control, losing just only one further point on serve in the remainder of the match. She won the final four games of the match for the loss of only three points.

"It was important to regroup and to get back into the match. It was really positive stuff for me," she said.

Svitolina, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2017, opens her campaign in Paris against the Russian Varvara Gracheva, ranked 94 in the world.

Rybakina, who is seeded 14 at the French Open, meets the experienced Romanian Sorana Cirstea who reached the last eight in 2009.

Related Topics

World Russia Young Strasbourg Paris Same 2017 2015 From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh inaugurates Rs 427.6 m desali ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial advisor inaugurates Banyan tree

2 minutes ago

RTI Chief calls on Commissioner Malakand; discusse ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts Grain Harvest o ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 regularizes 97 rescuers

31 minutes ago

Lebanese Military Clashes With IS-Affiliated Milit ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.