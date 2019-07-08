UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Svitolina Into First Wimbledon Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:34 PM

Svitolina into first Wimbledon quarter-final

Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday when the Ukrainian eighth seed beat Croatian 24th seed Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday when the Ukrainian eighth seed beat Croatian 24th seed Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2.

Svitolina, who has never gone beyond the last eight in the majors, will face either Karolina Pliskova or the third seed's Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.

"I played really good, solid tennis," said Svitolina after her victory on Court Three.

"It was a really physical match.

"I was moving really good and made some counter-attack shots. I was fighting and feeling good."

Related Topics

Tennis Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Wedding belle Riske stuns world number one Barty a ..

2 minutes ago

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA warns ..

2 minutes ago

Dollar gains 40 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

3 minutes ago

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a big opp ..

2 minutes ago

UN rights chief 'shocked' by conditions at US migr ..

2 minutes ago

Art workshop at PNCA enhancing students' creative ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.