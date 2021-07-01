UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Svitolina Out Of Wimbledon, Free To Cheer On Ukraine In Euro Quarters

Muhammad Rameez 18 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:08 PM

Svitolina out of Wimbledon, free to cheer on Ukraine in Euro quarters

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will be free to watch her compatriots take on England in Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final as the third seed crashed out of Wimbledon on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will be free to watch her compatriots take on England in Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final as the third seed crashed out of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 26-year-old -- a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2019 -- lost 6-3, 6-4 to Poland's Magda Linette in their second round match.

Svitolina had spoken on Wednesday of how the football team "would die on the field" against England but even with that fighting spirit she could do little against her Polish opponent.

Linette moves into the third round for the second successive Championships and plays Wimbledon debutant Spain's Paula Badosa for a place in the last 16.

Related Topics

Football Spain Poland Euro 2019 2020 Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Chief Minister felicitates China over 100 years of ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks rise, oil surges higher

2 minutes ago

Kazakhstan orders mandatory vaccinations for most ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Not Dramatizing Current Taliban Offensive i ..

2 minutes ago

Karim given responsibility as Focal Person on Inve ..

6 minutes ago

PSB sets up BsB for Tokyo Olympics

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.