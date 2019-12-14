Swabi Women Sports Gala concluded

Government Girls Higher Secondary School Zurby and Girls College Maneri Swabi clinched the trophies of the Table Tennis and Volleyball while Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Margoz won the trophy of Badminton in the Women Sports Gala organized by District Sports Officer and District Administration Swabi at different venues across Swabi district.

In the first final of the table tennis event, the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Zaroby defeated Quaid-e-Azam Public School and College team by 3-0 in a straight sets. It was the thrilling final of the volleyball event in which the team of Govt Girls Degree College Manari Swabi recorded victory against Govt Girls College Margoz Swabi in a marathon five sets battle, the score was 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-13. Both the teams exhibited excellent display and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators in the Govt Girls Degree College Manari Swabi court.

In the badminton final, Govt Girls Degree College Margoz, Swabi recorded victory against Govt Girls College Shawa, Swabi.

At the end of the final of Table Tennis, Volleyball and Badminton, District Sports Officer Tariq Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that there is no dearth of talented players in Swabi District and it is extremely fertile looking after the performance of the girls players in various games at district and national levels.

He said under the directive of Director General Sports, Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman, Senior Minister Sports Muhammad Atif Khan, steps have been taken to promote women sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and all districts in particular including District Swabi.

He disclosed that a committee of the women has been established under the supervision of Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi. He said that in the competition Swabi district has organized so many competitions so far and the results would be coming up as far as promotion of female sports is concerned. He said District Swabi has good talent of female in volleyball, football, cricket and others sports including martial arts.