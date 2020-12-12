Swansea win south Wales derby, Pukki keeps Norwich on top

Swansea won the battle of south Wales thanks to Jamal Lowe's double to beat Cardiff 2-0 and keep up the pressure on Norwich and Bournemouth at the top of the Championship

Lowe doubled his goals tally for the Swans in one afternoon to leave Cardiff without a win in the fixture for over seven years.

Teemu Pukki scored twice as leaders Norwich made it three straight wins with a 2-1 victory at Blackburn.

Pukki opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and, after Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott netted a brilliant equaliser just before the hour mark, the Finland striker turned in Emiliano Buendia's effort to restore his side's lead.

Bournemouth remained three points behind the Canaries as they swept aside Huddersfield 5-0.

Dominic Solanke's brace and a David Brooks effort had the hosts 3-0 up after just 21 minutes.

Junior Stanislas scored a superb individual effort in the 67th minute before substitute Sam Surridge added a fifth.

Swansea, Watford and Reading all remain one point behind Bournemouth.

Troy Deeney scored an 85th-minute penalty to earn Watford a 1-0 win at Birmingham.

The Hornets looked to be extending their winless away run to six games but Kristian Pedersen was shown a second yellow card as he gave away a spot-kick, and lifelong Blues fan Deeney stepped up to convert.

Reading left it even later to win at QPR, with Michael Olise marking his 19th birthday with an 89th-minute strike in a 1-0 win.

Brentford moved up into the play-off places with a 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Henrik Dalsgaard's first goal of the season and late efforts from Josh Da Silva and Ivan Toney saw off Forest, who replied through Joe Worrall deep into stoppage time.

Derby remained in the bottom three but moved level on points with rivals Forest as Wayne Rooney extended his unbeaten run as caretaker boss with a 0-0 draw with Stoke.

Tony Pulis is still searching for his first win as Sheffield Wednesday boss after Barnsley came from behind to win 2-1 against the league's bottom club at Hillsborough.

Coventry skipper Liam Kelly scored two first-half goals before being forced off through injury as the Sky Blues extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-1 win at Wycombe.

Middlesbrough returned to winning ways by brushing aside Millwall 3-0, with all the goals coming in the first 20 minutes.

James Collins scored a hat-trick as Luton moved into the top half with a 3-0 win over Preston, while Rotherham beat Bristol City 2-0.