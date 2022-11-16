Swat girls win Inter-Region Women Games trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Swat girls claimed the despite presence of strong Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu, Swabi Regional team in the Inter-Regional Women Games organized by District Sports Office Peshawar in a joint collaboration of Regional Sports Officer Peshawar and District Administration Peshawar here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar (Relief) Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Miss Tania Shaheed, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Swabi Tariq Khan, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Nimatullah Marwat, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Zakirullah and District Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh were present at the closing and prize distribution ceremony.

More than 400 players participated in table tennis, tug-of-war, athletics and volleyball competitions. Swabi won first and second position in volleyball.

In athletics, Swat won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal and Charsadda took the second position with one gold and one silver medal in athletics.

Finally, the chief guest Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan distributed the prizes among the players.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the organization of the Games and said"It is a matter of happiness that there is sports talent and dedication among the athletes in the province." Developed countries have focused on health and through sports and other health activities for the youth, especially for females, would lead to a healthy society. He said a healthy society comes into existence, through more investment in sports fields, and the burden on hospitals will be reduced.

He said"Sports are essential for a healthy society and mental and physical development, more attention should be paid to sports to prevent drugs and other social evils, children and youth should have more opportunities for indoor and outdoor sports.""Involving the youth in sports they will perform well in health and education, research and other fields and at the same time bring glory to the country and the nation. He urged the athletes to participate in sports as much as possible. It is welcome that such competitions should be held across the province, the district administration will organize more competitions," he added.