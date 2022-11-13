Swat Green beat Swat White in Women Volleyball final

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) ::Swat Green defeated Swat White after a tough fight in the final at 3-2 in the District Swat Women Volleyball Championship organized by District Sports Officer Swat on Sunday.

Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan was the chief guest on this occasion.

District Sports Officer Swat Obaid Ullah, officials, players and students spectators were also present during the competition.

In the final, Swat Green won the trophy by defeating Swat White by 3-2 in a thrilling five sets battle, the score was 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, and 15-13.

According to the details, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, a volleyball tournament was organized for women in which four teams from Swat participated.

The teams of Swat Green, Swat White, Swat Red and Swat Blue.

In the first semi-final, Swat Green defeated Swat Red by 3-1, the score was 21-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 27-25, in the second match, Swat White defeated Swat Blue by 3-0, the score was 25-22, 25-23 and 25-18.

At the end of the competition, Regional Sports Officer said that on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan organize both female and male games from time to time so those good talented players would come up and represent Swat at Inter-Provincial, National Junior and National Senior sporting events.

He said our efforts are to provide maximum opportunities to women players in sports.