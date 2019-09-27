UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swat, Kohat And Haripur Lead RTI Table Tennis Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:26 PM

Swat, Kohat and Haripur lead RTI Table Tennis Championship

Swat, Kohat and Haripur took the lead on the second day of the 2nd Right to Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table tennis Championship being played here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Swat, Kohat and Haripur took the lead on the second day of the 2nd Right to Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table tennis Championship being played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

The players of Swat, Kohat and Haripur are in dominating position on the second day reaching to the second round in the Championship. The players of Peshawar were also in commanding position and certainly players from Swat, Kohat and Haripur would have faced tough resistance.

In the first match, Swat's Arbaz Khan defeated Rehan of Peshawar by 3-0, the scores was 11-7, 6-11 and 11-9, In the second match, Kohat's Fahad defeated Peshawar's Jabbar Khan by 3-1, the scoring 11-5, 8-11 and 11-9, In the third match, Farrukh of Haripur defeated Zain of Peshawar 11-4, 6-11 and 11-9.

In the fourth match, Swat Omar defeated Dera Ismail Khan's Obaid 11-6, 11-8 and 11-9.

The winner moved to the second round. Senior Vice President of the Table Tennis Association Ahmed Ali Alizai was the chief guest on the occasion, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Secretary Kafayat Ullah Orakzai.

The final will be played on Saturday with Provincial Information Minister and Public Relation Shaukat Yousafzai will grace the occasion as chief guest and will distribute trophies, cash prizes and certificates.

Talking to media men Commissioner Right to Information Riaz Khan Daudzai disclosed that to celebrate World Right to Information Day an awareness walk would also be organized soon after the prize distribution ceremony with school, college and university students and people from different walks of life would attend.

Related Topics

Tennis Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Information Minister Swat Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Lead Haripur Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan emerges among top 20 reformers in ease of ..

5 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension

5 minutes ago

Disposal of garbage at open places is illegal: LG ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Developed New Plan for Korean Crisis Settle ..

5 minutes ago

Putin to Decide Later on Whether to Visit Ex-Frenc ..

5 minutes ago

41 ticketless pessengers fined Rs 17620 in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.