Swat, Kohat and Haripur lead RTI Table Tennis Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Swat, Kohat and Haripur took the lead on the second day of the 2nd Right to Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table tennis Championship being played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

The players of Swat, Kohat and Haripur are in dominating position on the second day reaching to the second round in the Championship. The players of Peshawar were also in commanding position and certainly players from Swat, Kohat and Haripur would have faced tough resistance.

In the first match, Swat's Arbaz Khan defeated Rehan of Peshawar by 3-0, the scores was 11-7, 6-11 and 11-9, In the second match, Kohat's Fahad defeated Peshawar's Jabbar Khan by 3-1, the scoring 11-5, 8-11 and 11-9, In the third match, Farrukh of Haripur defeated Zain of Peshawar 11-4, 6-11 and 11-9.

In the fourth match, Swat Omar defeated Dera Ismail Khan's Obaid 11-6, 11-8 and 11-9.

The winner moved to the second round. Senior Vice President of the Table Tennis Association Ahmed Ali Alizai was the chief guest on the occasion, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Secretary Kafayat Ullah Orakzai.

The final will be played on Saturday with Provincial Information Minister and Public Relation Shaukat Yousafzai will grace the occasion as chief guest and will distribute trophies, cash prizes and certificates.

Talking to media men Commissioner Right to Information Riaz Khan Daudzai disclosed that to celebrate World Right to Information Day an awareness walk would also be organized soon after the prize distribution ceremony with school, college and university students and people from different walks of life would attend.