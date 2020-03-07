Swat Snow Marathon race enthralled tourists, spectators

UrduPoint.com
Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The first Swat Snow Marathon race held at the Magic Mountain in the scenic Malam Jabba tourists resort in Swat district on Saturday.

A total of 115 foreign and domestic racers, including three women, participated in the three categories of 21, 10 and 5 kilometres marathon race.

Despite heavy rains and chilling weather condition, a large number of tourists and visitors had come to enjoy the event.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Magic Mountain Adventure Park had jointly organised the day-long event to promote adventure tourism and sports and attract tourists to the tranquil spots in Swat Valley and elsewhere in the province.

The TCKP officials, including Ilyas Khan, Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Aniq Majid, Samson's Group Marketing Manager Samar Sabeen, General Manager Waris Shah and representatives of Magic Mountain Adventure Park were present on the occasion.

This was the first Snow Marathon, which was participated and attended by a large number of lovers of adventure tourism and snow games from Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elsewhere in Pakistan, and foreign and domestic tourists.

The marathon kicked off from the Magic Mountain point and culminated at the same venue after the thrilling competition. Sohail Aamir clinched first position, Ibrar Hussain stood second and Fida Muhammad placed third in the 21 kilometre category race.

Similarly, Mohibullah stood first, Alamzeb second and Farzand Ali third in the second category race of 10 kilometre, while Muhammad Rahim grabbed first position, Ihsan Khurshid second and Jawad third position in the category of five kilometre marathon.

Later, cash prizes, medals and commendation certificates were awarded to the position holders of marathon race. Organising the event in the winter season was aimed to attract more and more tourists to the beautiful spots of the province and present a soft image of the people to the outer world.

Several events, including Malam Jabba Winter Sports Festival, Galiyat Snow festival, International Snowboarding competitions, Hindukush Snow Sports and Madaklasht festival were arranged during the winter to boost tourism in the scenic valleys of the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been gifted with abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural and traditional heritage and history, springs, streams and serene spots.

There are natural springs of cool and sweet water, rhythmic waterfalls, lofty snow-covered mountains, green pastures, valleys and zigzag rivers and streams flowing with fresh water.

Because of these attractions, millions of people visit to experience the beauty it has to offer.

