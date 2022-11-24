Swat Sports and Culture Festival begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The three-day Swat Sports and Culture Festival organized by the District Administration and Regional Sports Office Swat got underway with a colorful and grand opening ceremony at FizaGhat Mingora, Swat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sohail Ahmed Khan was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of the three-day festival on this occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Abdul Latif, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Youth Officer Farhad Ali, senior officials of the local district administration, hundreds of local and foreign tourists and local people were also present.

A large number of people and artists were also present during the musical show before the chief guest cut a ribbon during the formal inauguration of the Sports and Culture Festival in District Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Sohail Khan praised the district administration and Regional Sports Officer Malakand for holding the colourful festival. He said that Swat has always been a peaceful place and such festivals would always be organized as we will not allow anyone to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in District Swat, having 70 percent of the tourism potential of Pakistan.

He invited the people across the country to come to Swat Valley for the three-day festival and also promised them full protection and security.

Apart from musical activities, various stalls have been set up in the festival, children's play area has been arranged, music has also been arranged. The culture of Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been highlighted in the festival.

The aim of the festival is to promote winter tourism. This is the first festival of its kind in Swat after the devastating floods. After the flood and the recent terrorist incident, the government and the district administration of Swat had decided to organize a festival to end the atmosphere of fear. A music night was organized on the occasion of the opening ceremony, in which artists from local and other districts performed their art well, which was well appreciated by the audience.

Talking to the media, RSO Kashif Farhan said that the Swat Festival would prove to be important in the promotion of tourism with tourists from all over the country coming to Swat to enjoy and economic activities will be promoted at the local level.

He said that last year, Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festivals were held, this year also many sports, cultural and other activities will be organized. He said that steps are being taken to promote tourism in Swat and provide all possible facilities to tourists, which are showing positive results.