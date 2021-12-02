UrduPoint.com

Swat Stun Peshawar To Win KP U21 Inter-District Games Table Tennis Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:40 AM

Swat stun Peshawar to win KP U21 Inter-District Games Table Tennis title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Swat stunned Peshawar in a thrilling 3-2 table tennis final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Games played at BISE Indoor Hall Peshawar on Wednesday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Games Swat table tennis team won the gold medal by defeating Peshawar 3-2 in a nerve-wracking match.

Regional sports Director Saleem Raza, DSO Peshawar Tehseenullah, DSO Swat Kashif Table Tennis Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting President Ahmad Nawaz, Vice President Kifayatullah, Peshawar Press Club Vice President Nadir Khawaja, Sports Writers President Asim Shiraz, Former President SWA Ijaz Ahmed Khan Peshawar Coach Absar Ali, Swat Coach Yasir Ali were present on the occasion of the awards ceremony.

Earlier in the pre-quarter finals, teams from 8 districts of the province performed well. Swat defeated South Waziristan, Abbottabad defeated Nowshera, Buner defeated Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi defeated Mardan, Upper Chitral defeated Upper Chitral Karak, Peshawar defeated Malakand to reach the quarter-finals.

In the first quarter-final, Mardan defeated Upper Chitral by 3-1. In the second quarter-final, Swat defeated Abbottabad by 3-0. In the third quarter-final, Dera Ismail Khan defeated Buner by 3-0. In the second quarter-final, Peshawar defeated Lower Dir 3-0 to reach the semi-final. The first semi-final was played between Peshawar and Mardan which after a tough contest Peshawar won and qualified for the grand final after recording 3-2 victory. The score of the semi-final was Shayan beat Jawad 3-0, Fayed beat Hamza 3-0, in the second semi-final Swat easily defeated Dera Ismail Khan 3-0 to qualify for the final.

The final match was played between Swat and Peshawar which was won by Swat and thus Swat won the gold medal for the first time after recording victory against Peshawar. Shayan of Peshawar defeated Arbaaz of Swat 3-1. Mansoor of Swat defeated Fawzil of Peshawar by 3-0. Kashif of Swat defeated Sajid of Peshawar by 3-0. In a decisive singles match, Arbaaz of Swat beat Fawzil of Peshawar by 3-0. Thus, the final was won by the Swat table tennis team. Peshawar's Shayan was awarded the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten run in the tournament.

Looking in jubilation, Swat DSO Kashif Farhan gave Rs. 20,000 cash from his own pocket to the victorious team besides the cash prize of Rs. 110,000 announced by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP U-21 Games are coming to an end with all its raining memories and new records. The winning cash prize of the Swat table tennis team has reached Rs. 130,000 instead of Rs. 110,000. After an exciting and nerve-wracking match, the Swat team managed to beat the Peshawar team by 3-2. The players and officials present on the occasion applauded and paid tribute to the winning team by collecting Rs. 130,000 cash prize.

It is worth mentioning here that Kashif Farhan, the DSO held a 30-day long camp for the Swat players and thus the players were given results by defeating a strong Peshawar team in the final for the first time.

