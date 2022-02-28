Swat White wins Women Volleyball title of Gabeen Jabba Snow Festival

Swat White team clinched the trophy of the Women Volleyball title of the Gabeen Jabba Snow Sports Festival played on the snow surface here on Monday

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Swat White team clinched the trophy of the Women Volleyball title of the Gabeen Jabba Snow sports Festival played on the snow surface here on Monday.

Dr. Hazrat Ullah, District Sports Officer, was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the final match played between Swat White and Swat Green wherein the players of Swat White faced tough resistance against Swat Greens.

On the second day besides the women volleyball, first time introduced skiing, ski board, snow skating, snow tubbing and other snow related games are being organized wherein hundreds and thousands of tourists, families enthusiastically participated.

The captain of Swat White Summaya Khan said that holding of volleyball event on the snow surface gave ample opportunities to girl players who took part in the volleyball, skiing and snow board events.

Swat White won the women's title in the second Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival organized by District Sports Office and Regional Sports under the supervision of District Administration Swat. Swat Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan along with Dr. Hazrat Ullah distributed prizes among the women players. District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseenullah, District Sports Officer Hazratullah and District Youth Officer Farhad Ali were also present on the occasion.

In the volleyball final, Swat White defeated Swat Green 25-20, 25-16 and 25-23. Swat Greens captain Marhaba also played well with Noreena, Javeria, Shumaila, Abeera, and Arzoo while for Swat White Summaya, Lubna, Hira, Irum and Alishba played well.

The skiing and snowboat event was won by Ahsan Yousafzai of Malam Jabba Ski Resort, Kurban Nawaz of Chitral Madkalasht team won silver and Noor Alam of Malam Jabba won bronze medals.

Talking to APP, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mati Ullah lauded Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan for taking steps in the promotion of skiing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said more than 5 skiing slopes have been identified and soon work on the development ski slopes would be started as promised by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan. He said they are facing hardship in practicing at the Pakistan's Malam Jabba Skiing Resort.

The management of the Malam Jabba Skiing Resort did not allow our players to use those slopes and for this we also made request to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to take notice of the closure of skiing activities there. He said it is good to have new slopes in Gabeen Jabba. He also appreciated the players of Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, and other parts of the country for taking part in the skiing event.

Ex-member of the local government, Ali Khan, hailing from Jabeen Jabba, also lauded the organization of the Gabeen Jabba Snow Sports Festival in which local and foreign tourists took part. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving top priority to tourism sector because the people living in these areas are dependent on tourists.