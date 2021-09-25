Cricket fans were overwhelmed with excitement at the final played at Kabul Ground in Swat

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th September, 2021) Swat won the title of Kaliwal Zalmi League organized by Peshawar Zalmi. Cricket fans were overwhelmed with excitement at the final played at Kabul Ground in Swat. In the final, Swat defeated Waziristan by five runs & win the title. Batting first, Swat scored 55 runs in six overs. In reply, Waziristan scored 50 runs.

Muhammad Ehsan of Swat was declared man of the match. He took two wickets.

On the occasion of the final, cricket fans showed enthusiasm and expressed traditional dance and joy. Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakeem and former Advisor to Chief Minister Kashif Irshad and former Finance Minister Muzaffar distributed prizes among the players.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said he Will continue to provide sports opportunities for youth at grass root level.