Swat Youth Inter-Academy Premier League Football trophy unveiling ceremony held

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the first Swat Youth Inter-Academy Football Premier League 2020 trophy was unveiled in Swat district with the participation of all franchise owners and team captains.

Chairman, Organizer Committee and International Player Muhammad Ayaz Khan and MS Muhammad Abdul Malik of Doha Property Endowments Islamabad unveiled the glittering trophy of the first Swat Youth Football Premier League 2020.

According to the details, the inaugural ceremony of the first Swat Youth Football Academy Premier League Tournament was held in Mingora in which the coaches, captains and players of the academy participated.

The teams included Swat Blutim, Swat Yellow, Swat White and Swat Orange four teams, special guests of the event, Doha Property & Balds Islamabad Rehmat Ali Qari Saib, Muhammad Nabi and Siab Khan.

Talking to media, Swat Youth Academy Chairman and International player Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that this was the first time that this Premier League was being played in Swat.

In one month,70 players were registered in the academy from Swat and from other districts of the province.

At the end of the ceremony, the glittering trophy of the Premier Football League was unveiled.