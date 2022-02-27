S.Waziristan wins Hockey trophy in Tribal Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :South Waziristan clinched the coveted trophy of the Tribal Games Hockey event after defeating Khyber District in the final played at Islamia College University ground here on Sunday.

In the final match, both the teams played brilliantly till the stipulated 70-minute time in the four quarters match and fought at a rattling pace. South Waziristan gave tough resistance to Khyber District team in the thrilling final wherein both raided on each other's defence with some fine distribution of passes.

The two teams were leveled in the first two sessions and this was South Waziristan team which conceded two goals against Khyber District team.

On the other hand, Khyber District leveled the tally 2-2 when scoring two quick goals in the third and fourth quarters and thus the match ended 2-2.

To decide the fate of the match, both were awarded five penalty strokes on which Waziristan District won the match.

Director sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah distributed prizes among the players along with Assistant Director Awan Hussain, Muhammad Ayub and Rahad Gul Malaguri and other personalities were also present. The final match was played between the teams of South Waziristan and Khyber District. South Waziristan team won the trophy after winning the match by 7-6.

Earlier in the first semi-final, Khyber District defeated Mohmand by 7-0 while South Waziristan defeated North Waziristan by 4-3.