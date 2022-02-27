UrduPoint.com

S.Waziristan Wins Hockey Trophy In Tribal Games

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

S.Waziristan wins Hockey trophy in Tribal Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :South Waziristan clinched the coveted trophy of the Tribal Games Hockey event after defeating Khyber District in the final played at Islamia College University ground here on Sunday.

In the final match, both the teams played brilliantly till the stipulated 70-minute time in the four quarters match and fought at a rattling pace. South Waziristan gave tough resistance to Khyber District team in the thrilling final wherein both raided on each other's defence with some fine distribution of passes.

The two teams were leveled in the first two sessions and this was South Waziristan team which conceded two goals against Khyber District team.

On the other hand, Khyber District leveled the tally 2-2 when scoring two quick goals in the third and fourth quarters and thus the match ended 2-2.

To decide the fate of the match, both were awarded five penalty strokes on which Waziristan District won the match.

Director sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah distributed prizes among the players along with Assistant Director Awan Hussain, Muhammad Ayub and Rahad Gul Malaguri and other personalities were also present. The final match was played between the teams of South Waziristan and Khyber District. South Waziristan team won the trophy after winning the match by 7-6.

Earlier in the first semi-final, Khyber District defeated Mohmand by 7-0 while South Waziristan defeated North Waziristan by 4-3.

Related Topics

Hockey North Waziristan South Waziristan Sports Fine Sunday Event Pace (Pakistan) Limited Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

5 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

6 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

9 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>