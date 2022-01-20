UrduPoint.com

Swearing Tsitsipas Pushed All The Way To Reach Third Round

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Swearing Tsitsipas pushed all the way to reach third round

Misfiring Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a thorough examination by former world number one junior Sebastian Baez before taking his place in the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Misfiring Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a thorough examination by former world number one junior Sebastian Baez before taking his place in the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Greek world number four raced through a first-set tie breaker but struggled to put away the tigerish 88th-ranked Argentine before winning in four sets.

Tsitsipas wrapped up the match 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 22min on Margaret Court Arena.

He will next face Frenchman Benoit Paire or Bulgarian 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

"It wasn't easy. I'm glad I overcame that obstacle today. Lots of fighting, a little bit of swearing, but I'm glad to be in the third round," Tsitsipas, who is yet to win a Grand Slam, said.

"It was a pretty hot day today playing here, but I tried to play with the heart and it paid out at the end."Tsitsipas, a two-time semi-finalist in Melbourne, struggled for fluency and was often cussing and frustrated by his mistiming off the racquet among his flurry of 63 unforced errors.

Related Topics

World Melbourne Australian Open Court

Recent Stories

'Ehsaas Rehribaan' Initiative, sigh of relief for ..

'Ehsaas Rehribaan' Initiative, sigh of relief for street vendors

17 seconds ago
 Dacoit killed in police encounter in sargodha

Dacoit killed in police encounter in sargodha

20 seconds ago
 Belarus, China Entering New Stage of 'Ironclad Bro ..

Belarus, China Entering New Stage of 'Ironclad Brotherhood' - Lukashenko

22 seconds ago
 Shahbaz Gill felicitates Justice Ayesha Malik

Shahbaz Gill felicitates Justice Ayesha Malik

24 seconds ago
 US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukrai ..

US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations - ..

9 minutes ago
 Financial inclusion must for women's economic empo ..

Financial inclusion must for women's economic empowerment: FAFEN chairperson

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.