Swearing Tsitsipas pushed all the way to reach third round

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Misfiring Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a thorough examination by former world number one junior Sebastian Baez before taking his place in the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Greek world number four raced through a first-set tie breaker but struggled to put away the tigerish 88th-ranked Argentine before winning in four sets.

Tsitsipas wrapped up the match 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 22min on Margaret Court Arena.

He will next face Frenchman Benoit Paire or Bulgarian 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

"It wasn't easy. I'm glad I overcame that obstacle today. Lots of fighting, a little bit of swearing, but I'm glad to be in the third round," Tsitsipas, who is yet to win a Grand Slam, said.

"It was a pretty hot day today playing here, but I tried to play with the heart and it paid out at the end."Tsitsipas, a two-time semi-finalist in Melbourne, struggled for fluency and was often cussing and frustrated by his mistiming off the racquet among his flurry of 63 unforced errors.