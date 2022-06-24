UrduPoint.com

Swede Sjostrom Wins Fourth Straight Women's 50m Butterfly World Title

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Swede Sjostrom wins fourth straight women's 50m butterfly world title

Swedish veteran Sarah Sjostrom surged to her fourth straight world title in the women's 50m butterfly in Budapest on Friday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Swedish veteran Sarah Sjostrom surged to her fourth straight world title in the women's 50m butterfly in Budapest on Friday.

In the night's second final, Ben Proud claimed Britain's first gold of the championships as he grabbed victory in the 50m freestyle.

Sjostrom won her race in 24.95sec to edge Frenchwoman Melanie Henique by 0.36sec with China's Zhang Yufei third at 0.37.

She tied the record for most consecutive world titles in the same event, but the record could prove short-lived. American Katie Ledecky was racing the women's 800m freestyle, which she has won four straight times, later in the evening.

Proud exploded from the blocks to take an early lead and held on to win in a time of 21.

32, just outside Caeleb Dressel's championship record.

The American, the defending world and Olympic champion, quit the competition on Wednesday.

American Michael Andrew was second on 21.41. Frenchman Maxime Grousset grabbed third.

Sjostrom had a quick turnaround as the semi-finals in the 50m freestyle began 25 minutes after the butterfly final.

The Swede, the world record holder, won the second heat and qualified for the final second to Pole Katarzyna Wasick.

Sjostrom then climbed out of the water and onto the podium for the butterfly victory ceremony and her 19th overall world championship medal, dating back to 2009.

Related Topics

World Water China Budapest Same Lead Women Gold Olympics Event From Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's history studded with glorious trad ..

Pakistan Navy's history studded with glorious traditions of valour, sacrifices: ..

40 seconds ago
 Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's record-breaker

Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's record-breaker

41 seconds ago
 Lumumba's coffin visits Kisangani, where Congo's f ..

Lumumba's coffin visits Kisangani, where Congo's first premier found his way

44 seconds ago
 KP PA passes Rs 1,332 b budget

KP PA passes Rs 1,332 b budget

50 seconds ago
 Afghan held in Guantanamo prison freed

Afghan held in Guantanamo prison freed

14 minutes ago
 Prison terms of 5, 9 years for two Cuban dissident ..

Prison terms of 5, 9 years for two Cuban dissident artists

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.