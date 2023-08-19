Sweden kept a perfect record in their third-place battles at the Women's World Cup as they won their fourth bronze medal and their second in a row at the 2023 edition by sinking co-hosts Australia 2-0 here on Saturday

BRISBANE, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) --:Sweden kept a perfect record in their third-place battles at the Women's World Cup as they won their fourth bronze medal and their second in a row at the 2023 edition by sinking co-hosts Australia 2-0 here on Saturday.

Sweden lost to Spain 2-1 in the semifinals, while Australia fell to England 3-1, but had already recorded their best finish in the tournament as they had never gone further than the quarterfinals before.

During their three meetings in the Women's World Cup, Sweden won 3-1 twice in the group stage in 1999 and in the quarterfinals in 2011, with their latest encounter ended with a 1-1 draw in the 2015 group stage.

Both sides fielded up the same starting lineups that had played in the semifinals, and Sweden managed their first attempt on target just seconds into the game when Stina Blackstenius forced a one-handed save out of Mackenzie Arnold.