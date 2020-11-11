Sweden coach to miss Nations League games after positive Covid test

Sweden coach Janne Andersson will miss upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and France after testing positive for coronavirus, the country's football federation said Wednesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Sweden coach Janne Andersson will miss upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and France after testing positive for coronavirus, the country's football federation said Wednesday.

Andersson, 58, had been self-isolating at home since last week as a precaution after a relative contracted the virus.

"Janne feels relatively well, he's continuing to quarantine at home," national team doctor Anders Valentin said in a statement.

Swedish FA spokesperson Ester Kristiansson told AFP that Andersson would not take charge of the team for any of their games this month.

Sweden play Denmark in Copenhagen in a friendly later on Wednesday before concluding their Nations League campaign against Croatia and France on November 14 and 17.

Sweden were unable to call up a handful of Premier League-based players for the Denmark fixture due to travel restrictions imposed by the UK government over a new coronavirus strain linked to Danish mink farms.

Britain on Saturday banned entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark, while ordering UK citizens and permanent residents returning from Denmark to self-isolate for 14 days.