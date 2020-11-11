UrduPoint.com
Sweden Coach To Miss Nations League Games After Positive Covid Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:26 PM

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Sweden coach Janne Andersson will miss upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and France after testing positive for coronavirus, the country's football federation said Wednesday.

Andersson, 58, had been self-isolating at home since last week as a precaution after a relative contracted the virus.

"Janne feels relatively well, he's continuing to quarantine at home," national team doctor Anders Valentin said in a statement.

Swedish FA spokesperson Ester Kristiansson told AFP that Andersson would not take charge of the team for any of their games this month.

Sweden play Denmark in Copenhagen in a friendly later on Wednesday before concluding their Nations League campaign against Croatia and France on November 14 and 17.

Sweden were unable to call up a handful of Premier League-based players for the Denmark fixture due to travel restrictions imposed by the UK government over a new coronavirus strain linked to Danish mink farms.

Britain on Saturday banned entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark, while ordering UK citizens and permanent residents returning from Denmark to self-isolate for 14 days.

