UrduPoint.com

Sweden Down Spain To Gain Upper Hand In World Cup Qualifying

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Sweden down Spain to gain upper hand in World Cup qualifying

Stockholm, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Viktor Claesson secured Sweden a 2-1 victory over Spain in World Cup qualifying on Thursday for a third win in three games and top spot in Group B.

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler scored five minutes into his Spain debut, but Alexander Isak replied almost instantly for the hosts in Stockholm.

Claesson grabbed the winner just before the hour as Sweden kept their 100 percent record intact to move two points clear of Spain with a game in hand.

Defeat for Spain leaves Luis Enrique's side with little margin for error with only the group winners guaranteed a place at the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Spain return home to face Georgia on Sunday having made an unconvincing start to the group. They sit just a point clear of third-placed Kosovo after four matches.

The game started promisingly for Spain in front of some 16,000 fans in Sweden as Soler steered in Jordi Alba's cross on the half-volley.

But Soler was partly at fault for the Sweden's equaliser, his pass getting away from Sergio Busquets and allowing Isak to steer in superbly from the edge of the area.

The two nations drew 0-0 in the group stage of Euro 2020, but this was a far more open affair as Isak, Emil Forsberg and Dejan Kulusevski kept the Spain defence on alert.

Juventus winger Kulusevski, who missed the game against Spain at the Euro after testing positive for Covid-19, had a drive turned away by the foot of Unai Simon.

Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen kept the scores level when he bravely palmed away as Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata both sought to apply a finishing touch from close range.

Spain's inability to clear a corner proved their undoing on 57 minutes.

After a deep cross, the ball was worked back to Claesson who sneaked a low shot between Simon and the near post, notching the decisive goal for the second time in three qualifiers.

Now in pole position in the group, Sweden play Uzbekistan in a friendly this weekend before resuming their qualifying campaign away to Greece on September 8.

Related Topics

World Qatar Alert Stockholm Uzbekistan Spain Georgia Sweden Greece Euro September Sunday 2020 Post From Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

58 minutes ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

9 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

9 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

9 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.