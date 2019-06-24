UrduPoint.com
Sweden Reaffirms Readiness To Host 2026 Winter Olympics - Prime Minister

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the country was ready to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in the cities of Stockholm and Are

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the country was ready to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in the cities of Stockholm and Are.

On Sunday, two European bidders for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Sweden and Italy; President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach; four IOC vice presidents; Evaluation Commission chairman Octavian Morariu; and IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi met at the Olympic Museum in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

"We just had a good meeting with President Bach and members of the IOC ... Sweden stands ready to host the Winter Games in 2026 ... The Swedish Government stands fully behind this candidacy," Lofven said, speaking after the meeting.

On Monday, the IOC will choose the host country for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Aside from Sweden, Italy has also submitted a bid to host the games in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

