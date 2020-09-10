Sweden sign up former SA star Rhodes in bid to build cricket

Former South Africa Test player Jonty Rhodes has been appointed as Sweden's head coach as part of plans for "growth and development" of the game, the country's cricket federation announced on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Former South Africa Test player Jonty Rhodes has been appointed as Sweden's head coach as part of plans for "growth and development" of the game, the country's cricket federation announced on Thursday.

"Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance and growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach," said the federation's statement.

Rhodes, who played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for the Proteas, averaged over 35 with the bat in both formats and is regarded as one of the greatest fielders ever to play the game.

Since retiring from playing, Rhodes, who also played hockey for South Africa, has been a fielding coach for the Proteas as well as for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I am really excited to relocate to Sweden with my family and work together with the Swedish cricket community," said the 51-year-old, currently in Dubai ahead of this year's delayed IPL.

"This opportunity has come at a perfect time and I am grateful to be able to invest my energies in a completely new environment. I can't wait to get started."