Sweden Wins Biathlon Women's Relay 4x6km Title At Beijing 2022

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2022 | 02:55 PM

The Swedish team, including three biathletes from their 2018 squad, showed their strength with just six spare rounds to take the women's relay 4x6km gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Wednesday

2018 silver medalist Sweden, comprising of Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Hanna Oeberg and Elvira Oeberg, skied home in one hour, 11 minutes and 3.9 seconds.

Silver went to the Russian Olympic Committee team consisting of Irina Kazakevich, Kristina Reztsova, Svetlana Mironova and Uliana Nigmatullina, 1:12 minutes behind Sweden.

The German squad of Vanessa Voigt, Vanessa Hinz, Franziska Preuss and Denise Herrmann, took the bronze by 37.4 second further behind.

