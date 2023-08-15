Open Menu

Sweden World Cup Loss Adds To Growing List Of Near Misses

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Sweden suffered yet more heartbreak when Spain scored in the 89th minute for a 2-1 victory in the Women's World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

AFP Sport looks at the growing list of near misses for the Swedes at major tournaments in the past decade.

World Cup 2015 - last 16 2019 - semi-finals 2023 - semi-finals European Championship 2013 - semi-finals 2017 - quarter-finals 2022 - semi-finals Olympic Games2016 - beaten finalists2021 - beaten finalists

