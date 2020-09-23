UrduPoint.com
Sweden's 1958 World Cup Runner-up Agne Simonsson Dies Aged 84

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:36 PM

Sweden's 1958 World Cup runner-up Agne Simonsson dies aged 84

Former Sweden international Agne Simonsson, who scored in his country's 1958 World Cup final loss to Brazil, has died at the age of 84, his family announced Wednesday

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Former Sweden international Agne Simonsson, who scored in his country's 1958 World Cup final loss to Brazil, has died at the age of 84, his family announced Wednesday.

Simonsson passed away Tuesday following pulmonary complications, his brother told local newspaper Goteborgs Posten.

The forward scored 27 goals in 51 appearances for Sweden in a career that included a brief spell at Real Madrid in the early 1960s. He struggled to break into a team with Alfredo Di Stefano and was loaned to Real Sociedad.

Simonsson scored four times during the 1958 World Cup hosted by Sweden, including in the 5-2 loss to Brazil and a 17-year-old Pele in the final.

He later coached Orgryte IS, the club where he spent most of his playing days, and won the 1985 Swedish league play-offs to qualify for the following year's European Cup.

He joined Swedish football's Hall of Fame in 2008.

