Sweden's Armand Duplantis Sets New World Record In Pole Vaulting At 6.17 Meters

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Sweden's Armand Duplantis Sets New World Record in Pole Vaulting at 6.17 Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the world record in his discipline, clearing the bar at 6 meters and 17 centimeters, World Athletics said on Saturday.

"Armand Duplantis broke the world record in the pole vault, clearing 6.

17m at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, the fourth stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, on Saturday," the organization said.

Duplantis cleared the record height on his second attempt at this height, it added.

The previous record, one centimeter lower, was set by France's Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.

More Stories From Sports

