UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's Duplantis Breaks World Pole Vault Record

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Sweden's Duplantis breaks world pole vault record

Paris, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland on Saturday .

Duplantis, the US-born 20-year-old who won silver at last year's world championships in Doha, cleared the bar on his second attempt in Torun to break the previous record of 6.16m set by French vaulter Renaud Lavillenie in February 2014.

"It's something that I wanted since I was three years old," Duplantis told the website of World Athletics.

"It's a big year, but it's a good way to start it." Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, said he was not surprised his record had been eclipsed.

"It's not a surprise. For two years now I knew he had the potential," the 33-year-old Frenchman told RMC sports after competing at a meeting in Rouen. "Records are made to be beaten.

He has got time on his side to definitely do even better and that's a great thing." Duplantis had almost broken the record at a meeting in Duesseldorf on Tuesday.

His performance marks him out as a clear favourite for the Olympic title in Tokyo this year.

Long considered the man most likely to push the event forward, Duplantis began breaking age group records aged seven.

He announced his prodigious talent to a wider audience when he won the European outdoor title in Berlin in 2018 with a vault of 6.05m, a world junior record.

Coached by his American father Greg -- himself a former pole vaulter who cleared 5.80m -- Duplantis was a product of a track and field-crazy family which had their own vaulting apparatus in the garden.

He competed for Louisiania State University in the United States last year.

Related Topics

World Sports Rouen Berlin Man Tokyo Doha Poland United States Sweden February 2018 Silver Olympics Family Event

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

9 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

11 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

11 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.