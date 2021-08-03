MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Armand Duplantis from Sweden won the gold medal in the men's pole vault competition on Tuesday at Tokyo Games.

Christopher Nilsen From the United States secured the silver medal, while the bronze went to Brazil's Thiago Braz.

In a separate event, Jamaican female runner Elaine Thompson-Heran won the 800-meter race. Christine Mboba from Nabimia finished second, and US' Gabrielle Thomas secured third place.