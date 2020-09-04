UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's Footballers Forgo Wages To Help Women's Team

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:08 PM

Sweden's footballers forgo wages to help women's team

The Swedish men's football squad said Friday they would play the remainder of their matches this year without pay in order to support the women's national team's demand for equal pay

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Swedish men's football squad said Friday they would play the remainder of their matches this year without pay in order to support the women's national team's demand for equal pay.

Given the Swedish Football Association's strained financial situation, the men's national squad "will forgo all financial compensation for their autumn matches...to make it possible to coordinate negotiations with the women's team," a statement on its website said.

Sweden's Equality Ombudsman -- a government agency that promotes equal rights and combats discrimination -- last month ruled that the association had not discriminated against the women's team by paying them lower wages than their male counterparts.

Real Madrid's Kosovare Asllani said in an Instagram post on Thursday that equal pay was "about respect", and noted Sweden's reputation as a longstanding champion of gender equality.

"Gender equality is also one of the Swedish Football Association's core values," she wrote.

She said the women's team was paid 24 percent of what the men's team received in 2018-19.

"And when we won the (World Cup) bronze last year we got 10 percent of what the men got when they made it to the quarterfinals." Brazil on Wednesday joined Australia, Norway and New Zealand on the list of football associations who had publicly committed to paying their men and women players the same amount for earning a senior cap. England has also done so since January.

In March 2019, the US women's team, the current world champions, sued their federation alleging discrimination over pay and conditions.

A judge dismissed their case in May this year but the team have appealed that ruling.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Norway Male Madrid Same Brazil Sweden January March May Women 2019 Bronze Post All Government Instagram New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

DR Congo convicts 21 soldiers and police of rape

2 minutes ago

Balochistan assets could develop through private p ..

2 minutes ago

Shooting in Canadian Province of Ontario Leaves 5 ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Calls For Urgent Global Action on Non-Communic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.