Yanqing, China, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Sweden's Sara Hector won the women's Olympic giant slalom on Monday, a race stripped of a showdown with Mikaela Shiffrin after the American slid out in the first leg.

Hector, fastest down on the opening run of two, clocked a combined total of 1min 55.69sec to finish 0.28sec ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone, with current world champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland rounding out the podium.