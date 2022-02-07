UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Sara Hector Wins Women's Olympic Giant Slalom

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Sweden's Sara Hector won the women's Olympic giant slalom on Monday, a race stripped of a showdown with Mikaela Shiffrin after the American slid out in the first leg

Hector, fastest down on the opening run of two, clocked a combined total of 1min 55.69sec to finish 0.28sec ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone, with current world champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland rounding out the podium.

