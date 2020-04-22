MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Matches in Sweden's top soccer league, the Allsvenskan, will tentatively resume on June 14 with fans allowed to attend games, the league announced on its official website, after competitive action was suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the league, the decision was taken after a video conference of leading officials from all 32 clubs in Sweden's top two soccer leagues.

Allsvenskan officials expressed their desire for fans to be in attendance once the league resumes, although this decision will be made by the Swedish government.

Sweden's domestic football season was initially scheduled to begin in early April but was postponed indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European soccer governing body UEFA urged domestic leagues to complete their seasons despite the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. UEFA admitted that in certain circumstances, league seasons will have to be canceled entirely.

Sweden has confirmed more than 15,000 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,700 people.