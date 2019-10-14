UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Player Rebecca Peterson Wins WTA Tianjin Open

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:38 PM

Swedish player Rebecca Peterson wins WTA Tianjin open

Rebecca Peterson of Sweden won the women's singles title of the 2019 WTA Tianjin Open after defeating Healther Watson of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Sunday

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Rebecca Peterson of Sweden won the women's singles title of the 2019 WTA Tianjin Open after defeating Healther Watson of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Sunday.

"I got my first WTA champion in Nanchang just a couple of weeks ago, and now I got my second champion. Today was a really long day.

It was raining and we have no option but to play indoors. They tried to make the best situation and that is really appreciated." said Peterson.

With the title, Paterson's ranking is about to rise to 44th place which is the highest in her career.

Earlier, Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara of Japan took the women's doubles title, who defeated Nao Hibino/Miyu Kato of Japan in Sunday's match 6-3, 7-5.

Related Topics

Tianjin Nanchang Paterson Japan Sweden Women Sunday 2019 Best

Recent Stories

SDF Deal With Damascus 'Forced Step,' Russia to Pl ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 15 Civilians Killed, Injured in Airstrike ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia Advocate Fight Against Terror ..

3 minutes ago

IS Terrorist Leader Arrested in Afghanistan's Nang ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF, Saudi SALIC Agree on Investment in ..

18 minutes ago

Planning for five-year agriculture development pro ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.