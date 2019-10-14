Swedish player Rebecca Peterson wins WTA Tianjin open

Rebecca Peterson of Sweden won the women's singles title of the 2019 WTA Tianjin Open after defeating Healther Watson of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Sunday

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Rebecca Peterson of Sweden won the women 's singles title of the 2019 WTA Tianjin Open after defeating Healther Watson of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Sunday

"I got my first WTA champion in Nanchang just a couple of weeks ago, and now I got my second champion. Today was a really long day.

It was raining and we have no option but to play indoors. They tried to make the best situation and that is really appreciated." said Peterson.

With the title, Paterson's ranking is about to rise to 44th place which is the highest in her career.

Earlier, Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara of Japan took the women's doubles title, who defeated Nao Hibino/Miyu Kato of Japan in Sunday's match 6-3, 7-5.