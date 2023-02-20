Sweet 16 as Medvedev downs Sinner in Rotterdam final

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Former world number one Daniil Medvedev captured his 16th career title on Sunday with a tough three-set victory over in-form Jannik Sinner in the Rotterdam ATP final.

Medvedev triumphed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 over his Italian opponent who had won the Montpellier tournament last weekend.

The 27-year-old Russian took his career head-to-head record against Sinner to 6-0 and will return to the world top 10 on Monday.

"I first came here in 2018 and I straightaway loved it," said former US Open champion Medvedev.

"I love coming back here.

The last two times I played here were terrible and I'm happy to make it better this year." On Sunday, Medvedev completed victory on the back of converting five of 12 break points and hitting just 17 unforced errors to Sinner's 30.

"Daniil, congrats to you and your team, winning your first title of this season," said Sinner, who will rise two spots to number 12 in the world in the new rankings.

"I think you're going to win many more this year, so I wish you all the best. It has been two positive weeks for me. I played many matches and I'm very proud."