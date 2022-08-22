UrduPoint.com

Sweet Caroline: Garcia Downs Kvitova To Claim Cincinnati Crown

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2022

Cincinnati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Qualifier Caroline Garcia completed a dream week on Sunday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters with a 6-2, 6-4 title defeat of Petra Kvitova.

The French winner claimed her third Masters-level title - her 10th overall - after winning Wuhan and Beijing in a Chinese double five years ago.

The number 35 who fell on her back after clinching victory maintained her lead on the Tour with a 27th match victory since June.

"It's hard to believe that I'm standing here," the winner said. "It's been such a crazy week.

"Huge congrats to Petra, one of the nicest girls on the Tour. " With rain interruptions a near-constant for much of the week, Garcia could not help but give a shout-out to crews: "Thanks for drying the court so many times," she added.

Kvitova, a double Wimblecon champion, was playing the 40th final of her career and looking for a 30th title.

Garcia set up match point against an opponent who needed off-court medical treatment by sending over her 11th ace of the afternoon.

The end came on the next point as Kvitova returned long.

"It was a tough week but a beautiful one for me," the Czech said. "I'm happy to be here.

"I've played 11 times and I finally reached the final." Garcia repeated a victory over Kvitova from here seven years ago; she upset three top-10 players this week on her run to the trophy.

Garcia ran her season ace total to 286 with the victory in 96 minutes.

She saved all eight break points she faced while breaking Kvitova three times.

